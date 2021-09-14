Zampalm invests $30m in plantation

CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

ZAMPALM Limited has invested US$30 million to plant 3,700 hectares of palm trees from which 256 metric tonnes of crude palm oil is produced annually.

The plantation, which was established in 2016 and started operating the following year, is owned by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) with 90 percent while Zambeef Products Plc owns 10 percent.

The company is located in Kanchibiya, Muchinga Province, and deals in the commercial production of crude palm oil at different stages of the supply chain.

Zampalm general manager David Subakanya said in an interview recently that the plantation has potential to help accelerate the country’s diversification and industrial development agenda.

"From the time operations started, we have invested US$30 million at the plant and we are looking forward to investing more funds in the future. Currently, the plantation is producing 256 metric tonnes of palm oil annually from