ZAMMSA boss takes blame

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A DAY after being sent on forced leave alongside six others, Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) acting managing director Chipopa Kazuma has spoken out.

He says the distribution of quarantined drugs supplied by HoneyBee Pharmacy was purely an electronic error which should not have happened.

Mr Kazuma, who has been sent on forced leave together with six other directors, also says he has never been political in his career.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Kazuma said the mistake should not have happened and he has taken the blame for the distribution of quarantined drugs to Kabwe and Kasama general hospitals.

Mr Kazuma said it was not ZAMMSA’s intention to distribute expired medicines to the two health facilities in Kabwe and Kasama.

