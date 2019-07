TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

TO HELP bridge the national fish deficit, Zamgreen Agriculture Limited has set aside about US$1 million to establish an aquaculture tilapia farm in Siavonga with capacity to produce 10,000 tonnes of fish annually.

Zambia requires almost 186,000 tonnes of fish and has a deficit of about 74,000 tonnes.