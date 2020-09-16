Zamcapitol on move, needs K5m capital

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

DEMAND for windmills and agro-equipment has increased as farmers look to enhance productivity through irrigation, resulting in Zamcapitol Enterprise Limited requiring about K5 million capital injection for raw materials.

Zamcapitol Enterprise Limited is an agency under the Ministry of Defence and is the leading manufacturer of agro-processing equipment, water equipment and kitchenware, and provides engineering and machining services.

Company general manager Henry Nyundu said in an interview recently that with farmers adopting irrigation, coupled with high electricity tariffs, windmills, which use wind and mechanical power to perform specific tasks such as grinding grain or pumping water, are proving to be a cheaper source of CLICK TO READ MORE