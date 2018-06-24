Zambia’s youth is its strength

LATELY, some townships in Zambia have been besieged by gangs which have rained terror among residents.

In some cases, lives and property have been lost to the young men who target innocent and helpless women and other vulnerable people in the communities.

School-going children are also at risk of harm by youth gangs who will stop at nothing to snatch the little transport money from the children or beat them up as they make their way home.

The Copperbelt, in particular, has a high number of youth gangs while Lusaka is also under siege from groups of youths instilling fear in residents who should otherwise enjoy freedom of movement or live at peace in their homes.

These negative and unproductive activities of the youth in our communities show that their energies are misdirected and if used in the right way, there is hope that this country can be a better place.

The youth are the vibrant component of the population and they are more in number than the elderly people.

Statistics indicate that the population of the youth in Zambia between the ages of 15 and 35 years is placed at 4.8 million and this, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), is the largest population of young people in the history of the country.

A country which has most of its population as the young people is at an advantage because it has the latent labour force any nation needs to foster development.

With this army of the youth, Zambia has the muscle and power to produce more goods for local consumption and export.

This is why it becomes a matter of concern when the youths misdirect their energies to unprofitable ventures and vices that are bound to take Zambia backwards.

In recognition of the contribution the youth can make towards development, President Edgar Lungu has said Government will establish more youth skills training centres across the country to help young people create their own jobs.

The President, who was speaking in Kafue during the commissioning of a parade of 93 Zambia National Service officers, also said the training centres will be set up in strategic ZNS units in various parts of the country.

The President said he wants to see more of the youth trained in life-sustaining skills to enable them to form co-operatives that can be funded through Youth Empowerment Fund and the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission and others.

Zambia faces high unemployment levels and those most affected are the youth.

President Lungu notes that the sudden mushrooming of gangs in townships, especially on the Copperbelt, is one of the outcomes of having most youth idle.

The President’s speech offers hope to the youth and we urge them to make the most of the opportunity Government will offer them so that they become useful and productive citizens.

Zambia, like any developing country, is pursuing sustainable development and the youth have great potential to become innovators, creators, builders and leaders of the nation.

Zambia has many youth who have excelled in their occupations and we urge those who are at a loss with what to do to be inspired.

The youth should, therefore, not wait for Government to come up with initiatives. Let them also initiate their own projects so that Government can support them.

Empowerment programmes should be on-going so that more youths are exposed to life skills that will also make them self-reliant instead of waiting for Government to create jobs for them.