Zambia’s selection to SDG accelerator laudable

ZAMBIA has been selected by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as one of the 60 pilot countries for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Accelerator Labs, an initiative aimed at accelerating business solutions for the achievement of SDGs.

This is not only good for accelerating Zambia’s development process but is also a demonstration of the confidence the UN agency has in the country’s business environment and potential.

The good news came to light when Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme called on UNDP’s new Director for the Regional Bureau for Africa (RBA) Ahunna Eziakonwa on the sidelines of the Third International Conference on the Emergence of Africa (ICEA) in Dakar.

Ms Eziakonwa commended Zambia for its political stability in the region, which is an important asset in the development agenda.

Certainly, Zambia is one of the shining examples on the continent in terms of political stability, which makes the country attractive for investments and many other opportunities. It is no wonder the country has been selected to be one of the 60 pilot countries for SDGs Accelerator Labs.

SDG Accelerator, which is run by UNDP’s Nordic Representation Office, and funded by the Danish Industry Foundation, is a two-year project targeting businesses in participating countries.

The programme will offer the participating companies a unique opportunity for developing innovative solutions with a significant business potential and impact on the SDGs.

The UNDP and other stakeholders realise, and rightly, so that businesses are vital in achieving the 17 SDGs aimed at addressing the urgent environmental, political and economic challenges facing our world.

UNDP estimates that it will take investments of up to US$5-7 trillion annually by 2030 to reach the SDGs.

The world and UNDP in particular has come to realise that political means alone will not achieve SDGs but the private sector needs to play an important role too.

This is because economic growth, trade, entrepreneurship, innovation and the creation of decent jobs, which are critical to the attainment of SDGs, are tasks that are largely based on the private sector’s efforts.

It will, therefore, take innovative and visionary businesses to deliver solutions that are economically, socially and environmentally sustainable in line with SDGs.

This is where the SDG Accelerator comes in: to help companies connect business strategies to the global challenges addressed in the SDGs.

It is worth noting that in view of the SDG accelerator initiative, Zambia is better placed to achieve good results considering that it is already working in the same direction as outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan, which has mainstreamed the SDGs up to 86 percent alignment.

As a lower middle-income country, Zambia’s macroeconomic status continues to improve with the 2018 economic growth estimated at 4 percent from a low 2.9 percent in 2015.

Inflation has been contained within the 6 percent to 8 percent target range, closing last year at 7.9 percent from the high levels of 22 percent in February 2016.

As rightly acknowledged by Ms Eziakonwa, Zambia is among the first few countries to promote local content strategies for private sector development.

As evidence of its commitment to developing the private sector, Government has come up with a local content strategy aimed at fostering business linkages in growth sectors as well as promoting linkages between micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises, both local and foreign.

Ensuring linkages between local and foreign enterprises will no doubt enhance the competitiveness of local firms and, therefore, spur the much-needed industrialisation and diversification.

This is what will help Zambia attain the Vision 2030 of becoming a middle-income country and subsequently realising the SDGs.

It is, therefore, hoped that Zambian businesses will position themselves to take advantage of the SDG accelerator initiative.

And for those businesses that will be fortunate to be selected to participate in the initiative, they need to bear in mind that this is a lifetime opportunity they cannot afford to squander.

The companies will therefore do well to focus on the bigger picture – that is, to help the country attain the SDGs, which will translate into creation of jobs, access to health and eradication of poverty and disease, among many others.