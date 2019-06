TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

DESPITE the continued trade war between the United States (US) and China eroding copper price, Zambia’s metal exports increased to almost K5.6 billion in April from about K5.5 billion in March.

Copper, which is Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, has been on the downward trend on the global market trading in the range of US$5,852 a tonne. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/