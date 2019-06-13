Zambia’s Islamic president arrested

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

ISLAMIC Supreme Council of Zambia president Suzyo Zimba and two Somalis have been arrested and charged with giving false information to an Immigration officer and aiding foreigners in a matter which violates their status.

Mr Zimba, 45, Egeh Hussein, 36, and Omar Mohamud were arrested following the conclusion of investigations in a case in which 11 Somalis were on April 16 this year intercepted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and arrested by immigration officers.