Zambia’s fiscal reforms cheer World Bank

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE World Bank is impressed with Zambia's progress in implementing fiscal and structural reforms and for improving public service delivery in health and education. The global bank has called for rapid debt restructuring in the southern African country. As part of efforts to enhance service delivery in the health and education sectors, the Zambian government is recruiting 30,000 teachers and over 11,276 health staff. World Bank Group president David Malpass has hailed Zambia for steps it has taken to improve service delivery in the two sectors. Mr Malpass said this when he met Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane, who is in Washington DC, United States of America, for the 2022 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group. Supportive and side meetings and events held on multilateral and bilateral platforms are scheduled throughout the Spring Meetings.