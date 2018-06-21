Zambia’s economic performance, prospects

Analysis: MARGARET MWANAKATWE

IN 2017, Government embarked on policy and structural reforms under the economic stabilisation and growth programme, with a view to strengthening our fiscal position for sustained and inclusive growth.These reforms will lay a sound foundation for the effective implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan 2017– 2021.

The implementation of the reforms has shown positive results as reflected in some of the following:

i) The rebound in GDP growth from a dip of 2.9 percent in 2015 to the current 4.1 percent rate, above the sub-Saharan Africa average of 2.8 percent for 2017.

ii) Reduction in inflation to single digits, recorded at 7.8 percent in May 2018 from a high of around 22.9 percent in February 2016 and holding within the band of 6 to eight percent that Government has set to attain in 2018.

iii) The relative stability of the exchange rate of the Kwacha against major trading currencies.

iv) An improving current account that has been in a deficit since 2015. The current account deficit narrowed to US$139.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 from US$241.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This was mainly attributed to a higher trade surplus following relatively higher export earnings.

On the basis of the measures and other ongoing reforms, growth in the medium term is projected in the 4 – 5 percent range, supported by an improving external sector. The fiscal deficit will gradually decline to 3 percent of GDP while inflation is expected to remain in single digit.

The stability of the macroeconomic variables is cardinal in re-establishing growth of above seven percent required to reduce poverty. However, there are a number of challenges and risks that threaten the stability achieved so far.

Therefore, in order to mitigate the threats to macroeconomic stability and overall government objectives of higher and shared prosperity, there is need to take timely and decisive policy actions.

Debt and fiscal position

We have completed the Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) and a full reconciliation of our debt stock. The DSA exercise has confirmed that we need to undertake measures to bring debt risk to moderate from the current high risk.

Total public external debt as at end of March 2018 amounted to US$9.3 billion from US$8.7 billion in 2017. The domestic debt stock (government securities) amounted to K53.5 billion from k48.4 billion over the same period.

Let me emphasise that we have reconciled all the debt with all our creditors and the above figure is our confirmed debt position.

In order to address the pace of debt contraction and the affordability of the debt, Government has undertaken to implement the following measures:

i) Indefinitely postpone the contraction of all pipeline debt until the debt is brought back to moderate risk of distress;

ii) Cancel some of the current contracted loans that are yet to be disbursed to reduce the debt service outlays;

iii) Undertake refinancing on selected bilateral loans, both local and external, to extend the maturity profile and attain lower costs on debt;

iv) Carry out an asset liability management exercise on the debt to ensure sustainability of cash flows;

v) Cease issuance of guarantees to commercially viable projects; and,

vi) Cease the issuance of letters of credit and guarantees to state-owned enterprises that are technically insolvent until their balance sheet challenges are resolved.

Government arrears

The current stock of domestic arrears (K12.7 billion as at end-December 2017) has adversely affected economic activity through elevated non-performing loans and subsequently contributed to reduce private sector financing.

To address this, the following are the measures to be implemented:

i) All ministries to concentrate arrears dismantling to areas that will significantly reduce non-performing loans and release liquidity to the private sector;

ii) Ensure that ZRA comes up with profiles to liquidate current and non-contentious VAT claims;

iii) The Secretary to the Cabinet to ensure that civil servants take annual leave to curtail expenditures related to personal emoluments such as commutation of days; and

iv) The Ministry of Finance to enforce commitment controls to curb accumulation of new arrears.

Debt contraction in Zambia

Debt contraction is guided mainly by the Loans and Guarantees (Authorisation) Act CAP 366 of the Laws of Zambia. CAP 366 vests powers of debt contraction in the Minister of Finance.

In this respect, other than the Minister of Finance, no one has the legal powers to contract loans.

Further, under CAP 349, the Minister of Finance is a corporate body, being an office that can be sued and thus on which loan obligations enforcement can be carried out.

(To be continued tomorrow)

The author is Minister of Finance.