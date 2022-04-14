‘Zambia’s democratic credentials commendable’

PRISCILLA CHIPULU , Ndola

ZAMBIA’S strong democratic credentials should be commended as they have set a good example and tone for other countries, Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ashok Kumar has said. Mr Kumar said this is because Zambia has remained a beacon of political stability in the region for many years. Paying a courtesy call on Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo yesterday, Mr Kumar said Zambia has demonstrated a long peaceful relationship with neighbouring countries. “Let me commend Zambia for the peaceful elections and the transition of power [last year]. It has shown that Zambia has strong democratic credentials. “Dr Kenneth Kaunda had struck strong relations with India as a freedom fighter for the independence of Zambia. KK laid a strong foundation for Zambians,” he said. Mr Kumar also said the recent funeral of former President Rupiah Banda demonstrated how neighbouring countries appreciate Zambia’s efforts in promoting peace and democracy in the region. “All these efforts by Zambia have CLICK TO READ MORE