Zambia’s COVID vaccine roll-out

Alison Connor

COVID-19 has affected every corner of the globe. It is directly responsible for 2.8 million deaths and is likely indirectly responsible for many more, not to mention the short and long-term effects people have and continue to experience. As nations grapple with balancing health and economic priorities, the COVID-19 vaccine presents the possibility of returning to normalcy. The Government of Zambia, through the Ministry of Health, has carefully planned for and is rolling out COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The government has thoughtfully issued a prioritisation plan to ensure the vaccine reaches the most vulnerable people first. As the health system bolsters its supply chains, cold storage, and human resources, it must also invest in ensuring that appropriate data are tracked and reported alongside this effort. Kenya has so far received thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is insufficient. Therefore, it is critical that these vaccines are strategically and equitably distributed. The Ministry of Health is helpfully reporting the number of individuals vaccinated each day, but this total number of vaccines administered does not show the full picture. If the government collects data on where the vaccine is being administered, and who (gender, socio-economic background, age, etc.) is being vaccinated, it could more efficiently allocate resources and target outreach. A data-driven approach is absolutely necessary to target hard-to-reach or marginalised communities. If the MoH shares this data publicly, they will demonstrate transparency and accountability, which will, in turn, strengthen public trust in getting the vaccine. How can the Zambian government use data to make decisions about COVID-19 vaccinations?

The first step is ensuring that they are tracking the right data based on the information that they and other decision-makers need to make better decisions. This could include age, job, location, and risk status of those receiving the vaccine to inform among which groups additional outreach efforts may be needed to boost coverage. The second step is ensuring a nimble data system is in place that will capture this data with minimal burden on those who are entering it. Ideally, this system captures electronic data which would enable real-time analysis and insights to inform roll-out efforts.

And the third step is creating a way to quickly analyse and report those data back to decision-makers in a digestible way. For example, heat maps are a quick way to visualise which counties are lagging behind in the roll-out. The Government of Zambia should be applauded for the mass vaccination efforts that are currently under way across the country. But they must not forget to also invest in the accompanying systems that will get them the data they need in real time to ensure more efficient allocation of resources and greater accountability to their citizens.

The author is global director of health at IDinsight.