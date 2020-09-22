Zambians urged to register

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ONLINE pre-registration is a significant innovation by Electoral Commission of Zambia to enhance the electoral process.

Commission chairperson Esau Chulu, however, says the exercise is not final as people will still have to physically visit registration centres to have their finger prints taken before being issued with a voter’s card.

Justice Chulu said those who do not have access to the internet can still register at mobile and permanent centres.

He was speaking yesterday when he launched the online voter registration exercise.

The exercise will run from September 21 to November 6 this year while issuance of voters' cards will