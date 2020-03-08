Zambians trapped in corona epicentre

KINGSLEY KASWENDE and JOANNE ZULU, Lusaka

AS CHINESE authorities battle to contain the deadly coronavirus disease outbreak – now called COVID-19 – strictest measures have been instituted, with the hardest-hit cities placed under lockdown for close to 50 days now.

Globally, the outbreak has so far claimed 3,381 lives and infected 97,993 people in 87 countries, with China alone recording a whopping 80,710 cases according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics as of Friday 11:00 hours. The statistics are updated constantly.

The disease broke out at the turn of the year in Wuhan, the sprawling capital of China’s north-western Hubei Province.

The entire city of over 11 million inhabitants has since been quarantined, with no movements allowed in and out of the city. A few other cities have been placed under quarantine, too.

There are around 3,200 Zambian students in China, but 210 have been trapped in quarantine, as they live in Wuhan and Shiyan, the hardest-hit cities in Hubei Province. Hubei Province alone has so far recorded over 67,000 cases.