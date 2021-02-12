Zambians take charge at Mopani

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Kitwe

WITH 40 expatriates exiting Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), Zambian experts are now at the helm, managing key mining operations to sustain the current production of 7,200 tonnes of copper per day.

Some stakeholders in the mining industry have doubted the capability of Zambians to run a mine of MCM’s magnitude which was previously owned by mining conglomerate Glencore of Switzerland.

Through Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH), Government has acquired 100 percent shares in MCM at US$1.5 billion from Glencore through an off-taker agreement.

Before ZCCM-IH's takeover, most units at the mine were managed by expatriates. Not anymore. Now Zambians manage all key areas of the operations.