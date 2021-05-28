Zambians miss World tourney ticket

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ALL the six Zambian players that competed at the Africa Individual Chess Championship that ended yesterday in Malawi failed to qualify for next year's World Championship scheduled for Sochi, Russia. Zambia fielded a highly-rated team in the open section led by national champion International Master (IM) Gillian Bwalya, former national team captain IM Andrew Kayonde, IM Chitumbo Mwali and Fide Master (FM) Prince Mulenga. In the women section, top player Women Fide Master Lorita Mwango was the country's flag carrier and was accompanied by Mwilola Namasiku. To qualify for the World Championship, Zambian players needed to finish in the top four, but none of them managed to rise to the occasion. Bwalya, Kayonde and Mwango all started on a promising note but lost momentum as the tournament progressed and finished outside the top four to miss out on the outing to Russia. After recording a third defeat in the seventh round, Mwango was hoping to bounce back with a victory in round eight but lost to South African Women International Master February Jesse Nikki. The loss was a blow to Mwango as it pushed her down the ranking table into seventh position with five points, 1.5 points behind Nikki, who assumed leadership. Mwango was scheduled