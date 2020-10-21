Zambians in Germany implored to test for COVID

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS living in Germany should voluntarily test for corovirus following a spike in cases in that country, Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has advised.

“I am appealing to my fellow Zambians to test as soon as possible, especially as winter dawns and brings about the usual seasonal flus which science tells us could be worse this year buoyed by the deadly virus,” Mr Mukwita said.

He said this shortly after testing negative for COVID-19 after a walk-in at Martin Luther Hospital, which he visited after complaining of a fever.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by first secretary for press at the Zambian embassy in Berlin Kellys Kaunda.

Mr Mukwita said the embassy in Berlin, which is located in a COVID-19 hotspot, Mitte, has put in place measures to CLICK TO READ MORE