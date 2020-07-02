News

Zambians in diaspora advised to invest back home

July 2, 2020
1 Min Read
NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
ZAMBIANS in the diaspora have the power to improve the economy back home if they invest in various sectors and support local entrepreneurs.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Paul Mihova says citizens need to make a difference in their country by taking part in various development projects.
Lieutenant General Mihova said Zambians in the diaspora should take advantage of dual nationality to invest back home.
He was speaking after a virtual town hall meeting on immigration and dual nationality organised by Zambians Together, in partnership with the


