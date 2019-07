MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

TEN Zambians in Kitwe’s Mufuchani farming area were on Saturday abducted by suspected Congolese mealie-meal smugglers and taken into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Sakanya border in Mufulira.

The captives were held for more than 24 hours and were only released on Sunday around 16:00 hours and reached Zambia yesterday around 05:00 hours.