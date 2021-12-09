Zambian tennis building future

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN tennis players are finally getting some much-needed international exposure as a team by competing in the Zone 5 Africa Union Sports Council region games in Maseru, Lesotho. Team Zambia in the girls category are probably the youngest players among the countries participating in the sub-regional competition, with Kumbutso Ngulube, 12, Leticia Mugala, 13, Natasha Chewe, 15, and Emmy Chewe, 17, as some of the participants. The boys’ team is led by team captain Chansa Chiteba, 17, Nakalanga Hamayangwe, 15, Jonathan Simukonda, 17, and Ungwelu Gondwe, 14. The coach, Gravies Mwanza, is from the Zambia Correctional Service, while Mercy Njobvu, the team manager, is from Zambia Army Club. Locally, the sport has seen tremendous improvements in terms of activities such as tournaments and intensified coaching programmes through training clinics, workshops and the revamping of the local clubs’ league after an absence of 20 years. Zambia Tennis Association president Gibson Phiri says the association is happy with the inclusion of tennis in this year’s games.

“This is the opportunity for players to test the continental stage as many players from other countries are already exposed competing in ITF (International Tennis Federation) monthly tournaments around the world, which Zambian players have not been able to do due to non-membership to the mother tennis body, ITF,” Phiri said.

He said Zambia owes the ITF US$20,000. “This has disadvantaged players in many ways. Apart from not competing internationally, developmental projects are hindered as the ITF provides member countries with grants and equipment, but Zambia has not been a member since 2013, meaning we cannot also compete in the Davies Cup as a nation, and also missing out on grants meant for our junior tennis development,” Phiri said.

He said ZTA is hopeful the listening Ministry of Sports, Youth and Arts, which has keen interest in all sports disciplines, will come to its aid. “We shall get the necessary support from the Government. We have done very well in terms of grassroots programme initiatives and hosting of many projects from our own resources. We believe with the coming of government support, Zambia will be able to produce grand slam players soon,” Phiri said. He said the team is in good spirits in Maseru and looks forward to bringing glory to Zambia.

“So far, we opened with a victory as Jonathan Simukonda beat Malawi’s Kachepa 6-2, 6-1,” Phiri said. CLICK TO READ MORE