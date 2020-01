NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

CHINA has assured that the outbreak of the coronavirus is manageable and there is no need to evacuate foreigners from China.

Zambia’s Ambassador to China, Winnie Chibesakunda, said the mission has given guidelines to Zambian students in China on safety measures.

Ms Chibesakunda said in a statement yesterday that foreign envoys have been assured of support in case of emergencies CLICK TO READ MORE