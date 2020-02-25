Zambian soldiers win kudos

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

A TROUBLED country can easily be a breeding ground for acts of terrorism whose adverse effects are transnational, deputy army commander Dennis Alibuzwi has said.

Major General Alibuzwi says maintaining peace in any country is cardinal to creating a safe environment for all.

He said this yesterday at the opening of the sixth Zambian battalion and Zambia Air Force aviation unit pre-deployment training at Nanking peace mission training centre