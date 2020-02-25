News

Zambian soldiers win kudos

February 25, 2020
1 Min Read
ZAMBIA Army Deputy Commander Major General Alibuzwi (centre) at the official opening of the sixth Zambian Battalion and the Zambia Air Force aviation unit pre-deployment training at Nanking Peace Mission Training Centre in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: ZAMBIA ARMY

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
A TROUBLED country can easily be a breeding ground for acts of terrorism whose adverse effects are transnational, deputy army commander Dennis Alibuzwi has said.
Major General Alibuzwi says maintaining peace in any country is cardinal to creating a safe environment for all.
He said this yesterday at the opening of the sixth Zambian battalion and Zambia Air Force aviation unit pre-deployment training at Nanking peace mission training centre CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Facebook Feed

Ad1