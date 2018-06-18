Zambian runners impress

CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

RUNNERS Suwilanji Mpondela and Quincy Malekani began their preparations for their various international competitions on a bright note recording impressive results at the International Meet competition in Germany last Saturday.Mpondela, who is preparing for the World Junior Championship in Finland next month, clocked 12.29 seconds in the 100m race class B to finish number one, while Malekani timed 23.90 seconds to scoop the first position in 200m race.

Rhoda Njovu, another 100m specialist, clocked 11.94 seconds to finish second in class A, while Hellen Makumba finished in the fifth position with a time of 12.16 seconds in the same category.