Zambian models head for international runways

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

TONGUE-IN-CHEEK, someone posted that how can a Zambian model go to compete in the Miss Polo when the country has no horses.

Of course it was just that – a joke. The country does have horses. In fact, Lusaka boasts of the Polo Horse Shoe.

At the time the posting was made on Facebook, Tina Shinga, the Miss Hope International 2017, was participating in the Miss Polo International in Dubai.

From the photos she shared on social media, she had a good time.