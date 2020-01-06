Zambian mission to promote non-traditional destinations

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita says the embassy will promote the country’s non-traditional destinations during the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin.

Mr Mukwita said the ITB Berlin, which is one of the largest international tourism exhibitions attracting about 100 countries, is an opportunity for Zambia to showcase the tourism potential.

He said in an interview from Berlin recently that most tourists are familiar with the Victoria Falls in Livingstone, yet Zambia is endowed with a number of water bodies such as the Kalambo and