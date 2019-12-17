Zambian medic raises flag high in South Africa

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

A ZAMBIAN female scientist was among 20 women researchers awarded the Young Talent Sub-Saharan Africa 2019 Awards L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science Programme.

During the event held on November 21 in Dakar, Senegal, Mweete Nglazi was honoured for her PhD project entitled ‘An analysis of overweight and obesity in South Africa: the case of women of childbearing age’.

“My research aims to understand the trends, socio-economic inequality and determinants of overweight and obesity in women of childbearing age between 15 and 49 years old. This PhD project is important because obese women are likely to give birth and raise children who might become obese or overweight, thus targeting overweight or obese women of childbearing age between 15 and 49 years,” the 37-year-old Mweete said.

Mweete says overweight and obesity not only contributes to deaths and disability from non-communicable diseases globally, in sub-Saharan Africa and South Africa, but also poses a substantial economic burden and puts a strain on social protection systems.

“Therefore, my study is of tremendous benefit to improving the lives of women of childbearing age in South Africa and, by extension, sub-Saharan Africa. It has policy implications and will stimulate further research in the area,” Mweete, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from the University of Zambia, says.

She is also a holder of a Master of Public Health and