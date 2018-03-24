Zambian football in toxic environment, says Ponga

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Johannesburg

OUTGOING Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Ponga Liwewe says president Andrew Kamanga is in a “no win” situation owing to forces fighting his administration.

Speaking when he appeared on SuperSport’s Soccer Africa programme on Thursday night, Liwewe said he was left with no option but to quit because he found Zambian football to be a toxic environment.

Liwewe announced his resignation last week after serving two years from the three-year contract.