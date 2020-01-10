KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
ZAMBIA will benefit from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) US$12 million aimed at helping rural farmers adapt to the changing climate and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
IFAD president Gilbert Houngbo said the organisation has received US$12 million funding from the Swedish government to effectively implement the project to reduce climatic challenges.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Zambian farmers get agriculture development support
