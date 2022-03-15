Zambian entities to be given preferential treatment

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has signed the electronic government Act which will allow Zambian registered entities to be given preferential treatment in the procurement of information communication technology (ICT) products, services and goods.

This development means that multi-national corporations (MNC) will be required to partner with local companies whenever there is a requirement to supply and deliver ICT services to Government.

Confirming the development, Smart Zambia Institute national coordinator Percy Chinyama said President Hichilema signed the electronic government Act number 41 of 2021 on January 7, 2022.

“This Act empowers Smart Zambia Institute to issue and implement and enforce guidelines that will require international companies to partner with local entities for any ICT project or services to be undertaken in the country.

“This development will benefit the country economically since it will reduce direct procurement but promote localisation through partnership with CLICK TO READ MORE