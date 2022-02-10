Zambian economy can survive without mining

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) says the country’s economy can survive without the mining industry provided a coherent transformation agenda is put in place to industrialise the nation. Acting director general Albert Halwampa said in 2020, revenue from non-mining sector was US$400 million and that there is huge potential to grow the sectors. Mr Halwampa said what is needed is for the country to take advantage of the mining industry to grow other sectors of the economy. “Countries like Rwanda survive on coffee and other products. We need to put our acts together and take advantage of the copper we produce to prop-up other sub-sectors,” he said. Mr Halwampa was speaking on Tuesday when he made a submission on economic diversification in the Zambian mining sector to the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy, Trade and Labour Matters chaired by Binwell Mpundu. Mr Mpundu, who is Nkana Member of Parliament, wanted to find out whether it is possible for the country’s economy to survive without copper. He wondered why the mining sector is prioritised as the engine for growth when it only contributes less than K10 billion in form of taxes.

Mr Mpundu also urged ZDA to promote investments in CLICK TO READ MORE