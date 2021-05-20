Zambian chess players in good start

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

FOUR Zambian representatives at the ongoing Africa Individual Chess Championship in Malawi won their first-round battles.

International Masters Gillian Bwalya, Andrew Kayonde and Chitumbo Mwali and Fide Master (FM) Daniel Mulenga all recorded wins in round one.

IM Bwalya outwitted Candidate Master (CM) Person Abrantes of Malawi while Kayonde was too strong for another Malawian, CM George Mwale.

Mwali was paired against Francisco Mwangupili in the first round, and the Zambian champion emerged victorious while Mulenga outclassed Nigeria’s Oyama Ekok to ensure all Zambians opened with victories. Bwalya is sixth on the ranking table behind three Egyptian Grand Masters, Amin Bassem, Adly Ahmed and Bellahcene Bilel, while IM Rakotomaharo Fy Antenaina from Madagascar is fourth and Wageih Kareim is sitting in the fifth place.

Kayonde is trailing in eighth position while Chitumbo is 13th, with Mulenga occupying the 16th position. All the players that won the games in the first round have one point each, but others are ranked higher because of a better tie breaker. In the second round, Bwalya was drawn against Mozambican CM Donaldo Paiva but it was Mulenga who had the toughest draw against CLICK TO READ MORE