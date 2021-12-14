Zambian Breweries supply chain embraces 30,000 households

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

OVER 30,000 households have been embraced in Zambian Breweries Plc’s agricultural procurement and supply chain, which now stands at 40,000 metric tonnes of cassava, barley and sorghum per annum.

In a statement issued last Friday, company corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said in the last decade, Zambia’s largest brewer has increased local sourcing of its agriculture ingredients from 30 percent in the past to over 80 percent now.

“We support value addition in the agriculture sector through local sourcing of its essential ingredients maize, barley, sorghum, and cassava throughout the country. Most of these farmers are small-scale and medium-sized enterprises.

“This year, the brewer’s agricultural procurement increased to around 40,000 tonnes involving barley, cassava, maize and sorghum and benefitting over 30,000 households and creating more than 80,000 jobs along the CLICK TO READ MORE