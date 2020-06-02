Zambian Breweries shares entice buyers

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE continued drop of Zambian Breweries share prices has attracted buyers, recording a significant increase in turnover to about K39 million last week from K4.3 million the previous week.

In the past few weeks the company has witnessed a drop in share price from K8 to K7.60.

During the period under review, Zambian Breweries posted the largest chunk of about K39.2 million out of the overall turnover valued at over K39.3 million due to some people using it as a mode of saving by buying shares in view of the coronavirus.

Of the total K39,304,944 value turnover, less than K1 million was shared among five companies that participated in 54 trades on the