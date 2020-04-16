Zambian Breweries ponders sanitiser production

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA and the world at large confront public health, and financial and economic implications of the coronavirus, Zambian Breweries is considering producing alcohol-based hand sanitisers to help meet the increasing demand.

Currently, there is demand for hand sanitisers in the country in view of COVID-19.

Corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said the company has already applied for a permit from the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) to start manufacturing hand sanitiser which will not be at CLICK TO READ MORE