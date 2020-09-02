Zambian Breweries in double-digit decline

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

REDUCED sales and revenue volumes have affected earnings per share for Zambian Breweries Plc for the period ending June 30.

The basic earnings per share are expected to be 108 percent lower than those of the corresponding period last year.

Basic earnings per share for both the group and company declined due to trading activity, which has reduced against normal sales trends, ending the first half of this year with a modest four percent volume growth .