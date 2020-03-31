Zambian Breweries holds virtual AGM

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

IN LINE with guidance from Government to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Zambian Breweries Plc has set a new milestone by becoming the first listed company on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) to hold a virtual annual general meeting (AGM).

Virtual meeting by definition is when people around the world use video, text, and audio to link up irrespective of their physical location.

Country director Jose Moran said the company held the meeting electronically as directed by Government to restrict gatherings to not more than 50 people in a continuing effort to CLICK TO READ MORE