Zambian Breweries flies high on LUSE trade

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN Breweries Plc was the best performer in January on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) after posting over K21.6 million, in turnover while Metal Fabricators of Zambia (ZAMEFA) managed K329.82.

During the period under review, companies listed on the local bourse recorded a turnover valued at K35.04 million with about K13.3 million being shared among 19 companies that participated in 1,634 trades.

Zambian Breweries posted the largest chunk of K21, 658,427 in 23 trades.

The rise in overall turnover entails that the local bourse witnessed increased market activity.

"1,634 trades were recorded in January, a total of 8.91 million shares were transacted on the equities market, resulting in a