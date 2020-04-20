Zambian Breweries aims at cassava growers

TRYNESS TEMBO, NKOLE MULAMBIA

Lusaka, Ndola

IN an effort to add value to cassava through the production of Eagle Lager, Zambian Breweries is targeting buying the crop from 5,000 farmers this year.

Last year, 729 farmers from Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces were provided with market and the company brought 1,933 tonnes of cassava worth K2.554 million.

Zambian Breweries corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele said the proposed number of farmers might be affected by the coronavirus as the consumption of beer is projected to reduce due to the closure of bars and nightclubs, among others.

“We expect to start buying the crop during the harvest season, which runs from June to October. We are targeting about 5,000 farmers, but with COVID-19, it is difficult to CLICK TO READ MORE