Zambia, Zim partner on agro facility

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and Zimbabwe have agreed to establish a common agriculture industrial park to help the two countries benefit from opportunities to be presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa southern region director Eunice Kamwendo says the decision will strengthen economic integration and improve the inherent comparative advantages in both countries.

Ms Kamwendo said this yesterday during a sensitisation workshop on the feasibility of establishing and managing a joint agriculture industrial park between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“With these steps, opportunities for growth in both countries exist, especially for micro, small and medium-term enterprises (MSMEs), as they will benefit from the opportunities in the various agriculture value chains.

"Opportunities for domestic and foreign direct investment will increase, which will necessitate job creation, skills transfer and