Zambia won’t be an island – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his administration will look to rapidly rebuild Zambia’s economy by leveraging regional, continental and global opportunities for trade and investment. Speaking when former President of South Africa Kgalema Motlanthe paid a courtesy call on him at State House, President Hichilema said he will use regional and global opportunities as a sustainable platform for job creation, poverty reduction and combating the growing problem of unintended economic migration. “The President discussed at length with the former President matters relating to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Strategic Framework (2021-2026), which is aimed at enhancing bilateral and intra-Africa trade and investment, through improved industrialisation and infrastructure development along the North-South corridor,” Special Assistant to the President and Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said in a statement. The two leaders further discussed CLICK TO READ MORE