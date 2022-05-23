Zambia weighs in on SADC Model Law

MOSES MAGADZA, CLARE MUSONDA, Windhoek

STANDING Committees of the SADC Parliamentary Forum and the Regional Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (RWPC) have unanimously endorsed a draft SADC Model Law on Public Financial Management (PFM) and will soon commend it to the highest decision body of the Forum, the Plenary Assembly, for adoption. The endorsement happened at the end of a two-day consultation over the draft Model Law on PFM that took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, recently. The validation was the climax of a series of similar engagements with different stakeholders over several weeks, as the SADC PF sought buy-in and strengthening of the model law, the first of its kind in the world. The range of consultations gave rise to a wide range of improvements to the model law reflecting the perspectives and objectives of a wide range of public and private professionals with involvement or interest in public financial management. Zambia’s Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane was the guest of honour at the final validation meeting, which took place on April 28-29, 2022. In a keynote address, Dr Musokotwane said the impact of public finances spent on community projects is important to Members of Parliament (MPs) because they are the interface with the communities they represent. He reiterated that one of the regular activities of the SADC PF, among others, is to draft model laws for the region. “This type of work captures experiences of problems across different countries. What remains is for individual member states to utilise model laws how they deem fit,” he said. “When the government expends money for hiring teachers, what assurances are there that the hired teachers will serve in remote places and teach according to acceptable standards?” Dr Musokotwane asked. He continued: “What I am saying is that money may be spent correctly in accounting terms, but on the ground, that money may actually not create the impact that we had envisaged when we expended the money.” Dr Musokotwane, who was a member of the SADC PF as an MP between 2011-2021, said PFM Model Law or related laws must have provisions for the participation of all stakeholders to provide checks and balances regarding the utilisation of funds and their impact. “In this regard, the legislation must provide the MPs, either individually or through committees of parliament, the necessary voice and powers to check what impact is being created by the money that has been spent, otherwise you risk money being expended but other CLICK TO READ MORE