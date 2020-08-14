Zambia wants to have go at COVID vaccine trials

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA has engaged the African Centre for Disease Control (ACDC) and other global health organisations for the country to participate in coronavirus vaccine trials.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said Government has engaged ACDC and other organisations on the matter so that the country moves at the same pace with other global researchers in finding a vaccine for coronavirus.

Dr Chilufya said when he updated the nation yesterday that coronavirus is a new disease which requires collective effort to be defeated.

“The world is moving steadily towards finding a cure for coronavirus and Zambia will not remain behind. We are engaging the African Centre for Disease Control and other global partners to participate in vaccine trials. CLICK