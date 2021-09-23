Zambia wades to international frontline

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

DESPITE the emphasis on economic diplomacy, there is also a clear indication that Zambia under President Hakainde Hichilema will not shy away from wading into regional issues and other conflicts on the continent. The first indication was when President Hichilema last week condemned the coup by an elite Special Forces led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya which deposed 83-year-old Guinea-Conakry President Alpha Conde. Now, in his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York, the President committed Zambia to playing an active role in restoring peace to the Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique's northernmost region, which has been engulfed in war since 2017. The conflict, caused by an Islamist group called al-Shabaab – not linked to Somalia's group with the same name – which has declared itself affiliated to the Islamic State, has displaced over 800,000 people with over 3,000 killed. President Hichilema re-affirmed Zambia's commitment to play an active role in