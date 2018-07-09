Zambia, USA toast friendship

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

AS THE world continuously makes efforts in forging diplomatic synergies, Zambia has over the years positioned itself in cultivating and nurturing both bilateral and multilateral ties with other states and institutions around the globe.

These relations have yielded positive results in many areas such as security, agriculture, health, basic education, water and sanitation, among others.

Zambia brags of strong developmental and diplomatic partnerships on the global stage mainly because of the country’s social, political and economic stability in a peaceful environment since independence in 1964.

One such partner has been the United States of America (USA), which continues to pledge its support in various sectors of Zambia’s economy.

On June 28, 2018 the USA mission in Zambia commemorated its country’s 242nd anniversary, which falls on July 4.

During the commemoration, US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote emphasised his country’s continued commitment in being an all-weather partner to Zambia.

America brings to the world a rich democratic and developmental history as a country with the oldest written constitution drafted in 1787 and enacted on March 4, 1789. The document has stood the test of time as it has only been amended 26 times over the centuries.

From the time the founding President, George Washington , ruled America between 1789 and 1797, the current President Donald Trump, is the 45th republican President.

Since Zambia became independent, different US administrations have continued cooperating closely with the country, facilitating solutions to a chain of developmental challenges.

“The United States is also here to assist Zambia through democracy and governance, and economic growth programmes. Ultimately, it is effective governance that will determine Zambia’s development trajectory and the long-term impact of our mutual investments in health, education and economic growth,” Mr Foote said.

He said the USA mission in Zambia stands ready to collaborate with Zambians who seek to find ways to uphold the democratic traditions which he said had made Zambia a model for the region.

At the same occasion, Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe acknowledged the USA’s support to Zambia and that it occupies a revered place in the community of nations as one of the strongholds of freedom and democracy.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said Zambia is grateful for the role America continues to play in the areas of agriculture, basic education and water and sanitation through the Millennium Challenge Account.

She said Zambia and the USA share common interests to which the country attaches great importance even in the promotion of bilateral relations.

“I wish to re-affirm the Zambian government’s commitment to nurturing these relations for the mutual benefit of our two countries. Relations between our two countries have promoted economic growth and development which has greatly improved the living standards of the ordinary Zambian,” she said.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said the American government, through successive leaderships, has helped in the furtherance of peace and security. Zambia is proud to be a beacon of peace in the region and in the entire African continent ever since independence.

She said Zambia would not talk about peace without acknowledging the efforts of US President Trump when he met with North Korean leader, Mr Kim Jong-un, earlier in June in Singapore to discuss the peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

“Zambia fully appreciates the need for peace in order for development to take place and, therefore, His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is committed to fostering peace and reconciliation,” she said.

She said this August Zambia will assume the chairmanship of the Southern African Development

Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security during which continued support from the US would be greatly needed.

The US has continued working closely with Zambia in promoting development and currently, the American government is helping in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Zambia is also a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), an export market provided by the US for African countries to take into that market assorted goods, especially leather-related products.

Furthermore, the US government provides a variety of technical assistance and other support that is managed by the Department of State, US Agency for International Development (USAID), Millennium Challenge Account, Threshold Program, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States Department of Treasury, Department of Defense, and the Peace Corps.

Under the health sector, the majority of US assistance to Zambia is provided through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), in support of the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Additionally, the US has provided considerable emergency food aid during periods of drought and flooding through the World Food Programme (WFP) and is a major contributor to refugee programmes in Zambia through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other agencies.

The latest area in which the US government is helping Zambia is that of wildlife conservation where huge sums of money have been disbursed to assist in institutional capacity building for anti-poaching programmes.

According to wildlife researchers, prior to the 1960s Zambia had an estimated elephant population of over 250, 000, but by 1989 it had fallen to about 18,000. The numbers are now increasing due to anti-poaching interventions.

The recent national elephant population count indicates that the number now stands at 27, 529.

The US government, through its mission in Lusaka, made available US$1.5 million grant for enhancing border security to curb wildlife trafficking and a separate US$1.4 million to empower and support the Judiciary in wildlife-related Jurisdictions.

With all this assistance that the American government is rendering to Zambia, Mr Foote said the most cherished resource Zambia has is its people.

“We focus on protecting Zambia’s most important resource…its people. We value our families and communities, peace in our society, freedom, and the idea that, given the right opportunities, hard work leads to success,” the US envoy said at his residence in Lusaka.

Mr Foote said the two countries have continued to deepen the common interests in the promotion of fundamental rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of the two peoples.

He further pledged his country’s continued support in the fight against HIV and AIDS whose funding he said has increased in the past 15 years with over one million lives saved through different interventions.