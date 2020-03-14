Zambia, US ties attract K7 billion

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE relationship between Zambia and United States (US) has continued to flourish with Zambia being given US$438 million (about K6.9 billion) to fight HIV and AIDS through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

US embassy in Zambia Charge d’ Affairs David Young said giving Zambia US438 million for this year’s PEPFAR programme is a sign of continued cooperation which benefits both countries.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/