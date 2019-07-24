PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Government is committed to promoting the tourism sector as it is one of the vital areas for Zambia’s economic development.
The President said the tourism industry has a lot of potential to contribute to national development, and that is why Government wants more support given to the sector to exploit its potential.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Zambia, UNWTO talk tourism
