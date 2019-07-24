News

Zambia, UNWTO talk tourism

July 24, 2019
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (right) receives a gift from Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation Zurab Pololikashvili while Zambia’s Ambassador to France, Christine Kaseba (left), looks on at State House yesterday. PICTURE: MIYOBA KACHA\ZANIS

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Government is committed to promoting the tourism sector as it is one of the vital areas for Zambia’s economic development.
The President said the tourism industry has a lot of potential to contribute to national development, and that is why Government wants more support given to the sector to exploit its potential.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

