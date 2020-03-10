Zambia unleashes AfCFTA initial offer

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has submitted the initial offer in the framework of the ongoing services negotiation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Zambia’s offer to the AfCFTA includes liberalisation of commitments in business, communication, transport, finance, tourism and travel-related services.

Economic counsellor at the Zambian mission in Ethiopia Linda Mbangweta said during a technical meeting convened by the African Union on trade in services that with regard to business services, tourism and travel-related services, Zambia’s market was unbound as long as the companies are registered in Zambia and CLICK TO READ MORE