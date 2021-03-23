Zambia, United States relations blossom

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has continued to derive immense benefits from its relationship with the United States of America (USA), ranging from trade and economic cooperation to health.

The USA assistance to Zambia is implemented by the US agencies, mainly USAID and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

Zambia’s Ambassador to USA in Washington DC, Lazarous Kapambwe, says the US support system expands and improves the quality of health, fights tuberculosis, malaria and HIV/AIDS through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Mr Kapambwe said since 2004, the US has provided over US$4 billion to Zambia, and it remains the largest health bilateral funder, averaging US$400 million to US$500 million per year.

He said MCC, through a grant of US$332 million, has invested in water supply, sanitation and drainage infrastructure, with a goal of reducing the incidence of water-borne diseases, as well as prevention of flooding in townships and other places.

The ambassador said in 2000, the US enacted the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) under which Zambia became eligible for preferential trade benefits.

Among the US exports to Zambia are vehicles, rubber, and electrical machinery. Zambia mainly exports copper, cobalt, precious stones (emeralds), and food products such as coffee, tea, honey and spices to the US market.

Mr Kapambwe said the US has also signed a trade and investment framework agreement with the CLICK TO READ MORE