CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

CHINESE head of mission to the African Union (AU) Lui Yuxi has dispelled claims that China is putting the Zambian government under pressure to pay back the loans it got from the Asian country.

Mr Lui said the claims are not only malicious but are also aimed at disturbing the cordial relations which exist between Zambia and China.