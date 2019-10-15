Zambia U-17 cruise to COSAFA semi-finals

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SOUTH AFRICA 0 ZAMBIA 7

ZAMBIA yesterday produced another electrifying performance to thrash bitter rivals South Africa and qualify for the semi-finals of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Junior Championship in Blantyre, Malawi.

The Oswald Mutapa-drilled side have scored 13 goals in two matches having routed eSwatini 6-0 in the opening match last Saturday.

Zambia have six points, three better than second-placed Malawi, who lost 2-1 to